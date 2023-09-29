Former Celtic Chris Herren shares recovery from addiction journey at Nokomis Regional High School

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Former Celtic Chris Herren spoke at Nokomis Regional High School with an important message.

Herren has been alcohol and drug-free since Aug. 1, 2008 and has been sharing his message since 2012 (WABI)

He detailed his journey from addiction to sobriety to event attendees while relating his story with present-day themes of gateway drugs, prescription drug use, vaping, and prevention responsibility.

Event organizers were grateful he visited Newport in a school assembly and evening session.

“This is a way we could capture that attention of the children. Today, the event at the school was incredible. He touched many children. Lots of children after the event wanted to talk to him, so I think it was very impactful,” said Robin Winslow, CEO, Hometown Health Center.

“This can happen to anyone. It doesn’t discriminate from rich or poor, basketball player or farmer. Addiction can strike quick, and it can be very powerful,” said Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response, Governor’s Office.

