Fairfield man arrested after drugs, guns uncovered at his home

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man is facing a number of drug charges after authorities say a search of his home turned up nearly 250 grams of illegal drugs and 13 firearms.

Jeremy Goodwin, 43, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Goodwin for months after they say they found out drugs were being sold at his home on Middle Road.

Deputies searched his home Wednesday morning where they say they found the illegal drugs with an approximate street value of over $24,000.

Goodwin was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

