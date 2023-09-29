Dense Fog Possible Overnight. Smoke Sticks Around Into Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada continue to drift into the region bring hazy skies to the state. This wildfire smoke is expected to stick around into Saturday bringing smokey skies and impacts to air quality. It does appear that conditions will improve into Sunday.

Low pressure that has been moving up the east coast will continue to bring clouds and heavy rainfall to parts of western & southern New England. Parts of New York and Connecticut have reported significant flooding as heavy rainfall has battered those areas. For us, high pressure continues to protect us from any rainfall, although we could see some clouds move into parts of western & southern Maine. A few showers will also a few showers will be possible over York County.

The rest of tonight will have hazy skies with some cloud cover moving across the region. I also expect areas of locally dense fog to develop which will be similar to what we have dealt with for the past several nights. Lows will be on the warmer side ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s.

Saturday will have some fog, clouds & smoke during the morning. All of which will be slowly clearing out into the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as skies will be sunny and highs will be mostly in the 70s. A new area of high pressure will be sliding in and will help to keep us rainfall free into next week.

Above normal highs with dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected next week. Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s with lows that will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The next best chance for any rainfall looks to arrive by Saturday of next week (Oct. 7).

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of dense fog. Lows in the 40s and low 50s. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Clouds, fog, and wildfire smoke in the morning, will clear out into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s with a few low 70s possible. Light & variable wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

