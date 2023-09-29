Aroma Joe’s celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you noticed some people had an extra pep in their step Friday, there’s a good reason why.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day.

All Aroma Joe’s locations are celebrating by giving away free coffees. Anyone who comes in Friday can get a free 16 ounce hot or iced coffee, but if you have the app the offer is bumped up to 24 ounces.

And there’s no purchase necessary.

Staffing-wise it’s all hands on deck for a busier day than usual. But employees in Orono say as busy as it is, it’s also a ton of fun.

“I really enjoy it because I like to see the new faces, the people that are coming into try us for the first time. You know, as a consumer myself I can understand not wanting to pay full price for a product and not being able to try it first. So, this potentially brings in new customers that haven’t tried us before. And so that’s really exciting,” said Ashlee Brown, manager, Aroma Joe’s in Orono.

“This is the best place around. They’ve got the best coffee around. And the women and guys here are fantastic. They know us, they smile. Can’t say anything better,” said customer Doug Palmeter, of Orono.

There’s still time to celebrate National Coffee Day at Aroma Joe’s.

The Orono location is open until 10:00 p.m. Friday. The stores in Ellsworth and Unity are open until 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.