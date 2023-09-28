USDA to issue over $1.75 billion through critical emergency relief programs

Maine (WABI) - The USDA announced it will begin issuing more then $1.75 billion through critical emergency relief programs.

The funding will help farmers and ranchers recover from natural disasters in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

This week the FSA will issue more then $581 million towards emergency relief to eligible ranchers.

Through this program they are giving relief for emergencies caused by disasters such as wildfires and droughts.

The USDA is also working towards creating more programs to aid farmers in the loss of both crops and livestock.

For more information go to your local USDA service center.

