Three businesses destroyed by fire in Port Clyde

There is no initial word yet on a cause.
There is no initial word yet on a cause.
By Pen Bay Pilot
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORT CLYDE, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - An early morning fire swept through three businesses in Port Clyde, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

Fire fighters were first called to the wharf on Factory Road around 10:30 last night.

Flames consumed the Monhegan Boat Line, Dip Net restaurant and the Port Clyde General store, according to the publication.

Numerous fire departments responded throughout the night.

There is no initial word yet on a cause.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

