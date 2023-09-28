Stacey Porrini Clingan to be inducted into UMaine Sports Hall of Fame posthumously this weekend

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Stacey Porrini Clingan is being inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame posthumously after passing away from breast cancer in March 2018 when she was 42.

Amy Vachon described Stacey’s impact around the program.

“Her legacy with our program is who she was as a person and her fight on the court and then of course she was given a tough road after basketball. She fought every step of the way. We’re really excited. We have a lot of alums coming back, I think 10 or 15 alums coming back. Coach Palombo’s coming back. Her son, husband, and mom (will be there). It’s just going to be a great weekend, and we’re super excited to honor her,” said Vachon, Maine women’s basketball head coach.

Stacey’s son, Donovan, won the national championship with UCONN last season.

The induction ceremony will take place during a banquet on Friday at Jeff’s Catering.

