Stacey Porrini Clingan to be inducted into UMaine Sports Hall of Fame posthumously this weekend

She passed away from breast cancer in March 2018 when she was 42
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Stacey Porrini Clingan is being inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame posthumously after passing away from breast cancer in March 2018 when she was 42.

She passed away from breast cancer in March 2018 when she was 42
She passed away from breast cancer in March 2018 when she was 42(WABI/Maine Athletics)

Amy Vachon described Stacey’s impact around the program.

“Her legacy with our program is who she was as a person and her fight on the court and then of course she was given a tough road after basketball. She fought every step of the way. We’re really excited. We have a lot of alums coming back, I think 10 or 15 alums coming back. Coach Palombo’s coming back. Her son, husband, and mom (will be there). It’s just going to be a great weekend, and we’re super excited to honor her,” said Vachon, Maine women’s basketball head coach.

Stacey’s son, Donovan, won the national championship with UCONN last season.

The induction ceremony will take place during a banquet on Friday at Jeff’s Catering.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

He arrives in Orono after the Carolina Hurricanes picked him 30th overall
Black Bears adding NHL Draft first round pick Bradly Nadeau to the team this season
Maine is tied with Binghamton atop America East at 2-0, but Bearcats are 3-4-3 overall
Black Bear women’s soccer off to 7-0-3 start
The team features two America East players of the year in Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith
Maine women’s basketball back at practice
Jeff won the truck division championship, while Destiny earned the Stars of Tomorrow title
Jeff and Destiny Overlock win Speedway 95 championships as father-daughter duo