Our Beautiful Fall Weather Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to provide us with more beautiful fall weather. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures topping off in the low to mid-70s in most spots this afternoon. Coastal areas will be just a bit cooler as a sea breeze develops this afternoon. We’ll likely see some haziness in the skies again today as we continue to deal with smoke from the Canadian wildfires. As a result, the wildfire smoke will produce lower air quality statewide with the Maine DEP putting us in a “Moderate” category. For those of you that may be sensitive to this, you may want to take it easy today. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll have another seasonably cool night with lows mainly in the 40s. We’ll see some patchy fog developing tonight too.

A few more clouds are forecast to move in on Friday as a disturbance passes to our south. High pressure over the area will continue to protect us from any storminess and surpress the rain with this disturbance to our south, focusing it over Southern New England but with the disturbance approaching... we’ll see a few clouds resulting in a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s to upper 60s along the coast and low 70s inland. High pressure will be over the region this weekend giving us sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s. High pressure is forecast to dominate our weather through much... if not all... of next continuing the sunny and dry stretch possibly through next weekend. Temperatures are expected to be above average next week too with lots of 70s and possibly some spots near or a bit above 80°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 67°-74°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows between 40°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 65°-73°, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

