New York based chefs promote their culinary collective at Colby College

New York based Chefs promote their culinary collective at Colby College
New York based Chefs promote their culinary collective at Colby College(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students at Colby College got a special treat Thursday...

They also met the Chefs behind the treats, known as Ghetto Gastro.

The three Newyork based chefs have traveled across the globe, spreading their message of the black culture through food.

Their Breakfast collection which includes pancake and waffle mixes, maple syrups and toaster pastries are available target.

They also wrote a cookbook called Black power kitchen.

Part of their goal is to change the negative narrative associated with the name.

”It’s time for us to capture the value that we create, you look at artforms like hip hop salsa, so many beautiful foods from around the world, they are usually coming from communities that are underestimated,”

“There isn’t a place better than a liberal arts college in the middle of Maine where they can come and talk to us about their work, who they are, their history....” said Erica Wall, Director of the Lunder Institute for American Art at Colby College.

The food items, including their cook book is available at nineteen hundred targets.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Crash in Alton
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Alton
Fire in Port Clyde
‘Devastating’ fire destroys multiple businesses along Port Clyde waterfront
WABI TV5 4pm News
‘Devastating’ fire destroys multiple businesses along Port Clyde waterfront
United Technologies Center of Bangor
Mercury Marine announces recipient of $10,000 grant
Cyber Threat Map
Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program launches at UMA