New York based chefs promote their culinary collective at Colby College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students at Colby College got a special treat Thursday...

They also met the Chefs behind the treats, known as Ghetto Gastro.

The three Newyork based chefs have traveled across the globe, spreading their message of the black culture through food.

Their Breakfast collection which includes pancake and waffle mixes, maple syrups and toaster pastries are available target.

They also wrote a cookbook called Black power kitchen.

Part of their goal is to change the negative narrative associated with the name.

”It’s time for us to capture the value that we create, you look at artforms like hip hop salsa, so many beautiful foods from around the world, they are usually coming from communities that are underestimated,”

“There isn’t a place better than a liberal arts college in the middle of Maine where they can come and talk to us about their work, who they are, their history....” said Erica Wall, Director of the Lunder Institute for American Art at Colby College.

The food items, including their cook book is available at nineteen hundred targets.

