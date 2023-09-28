More Clouds & Wildfire Smoke For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wildfire smoke continues to drift into the region from fires burning across the Canadian Prairies. Other than that, high pressure will remain in control tonight keeping skies mostly clear. Lows will drop into the 40s and will be warmer than the past several nights. Areas of locally dense fog could also develop.

Friday will still be under control of the high pressure, but there will be most clouds present. There will also be more wildfire smoke drifting into the region bringing hazy sunshine and impacts to air quality. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

By the weekend, the high will still be around, but we will be watching an area of low pressure that will move northwards along the east coast. This low will move into Southern New England by Saturday and will run into the backside of the high restricting the northern reach of the low. This should keep a good portion of our region dry with mostly sunny skies. The same cannot be said for parts of Southern & Western New England. There could also be some clouds drifting into parts of southern & coastal Maine. A few showers will also be possible for parts of York & Cumberland counties. Highs for the weekend will be mostly in the 70s with Sunday being the warmer day as some highs inland could get close to 80°.

A cold front Sunday into Monday will not bring us any precipitation but will bring slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s by Monday.

Dry weather is expected to stay for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s. Light & variable wind with patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

