Mercury Marine announces recipient of $10,000 grant

United Technologies Center of Bangor
United Technologies Center of Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A company that makes recreational marine engines is giving a big gift to a local technical school

Mercury Marine announced the recipient of their Propelling Marine Technician Careers grant.

The United Technologies Center of Bangor received the $10,000 grant.

The grant program is designed to support students and technical institutes focused on the next generation of marine technicians.

It can be used towards mercury products and other equipment.

They hope to encourage students to pursue a career path as a marine technicians.

