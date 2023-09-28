Man who murdered pregnant wife in Bangor wants to file motion 17 years after deadline

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A man who stabbed his pregnant wife to death in Bangor more than 20 years ago went back before a judge Thursday morning.

The hearing took place virtually, with Justice Allen Hunter Zooming in from Aroostook County Superior Court in Caribou.

Roscoe Sargent, 49, is serving a 50-year sentence for the 2003 murder of his wife, Heather, and their unborn son, Jonah.

Sargent asked for a new trial in 2005, but a judge denied his appeal. Under Maine statute, he had one year after that to file for post-conviction review.

Sargent didn’t attempt to do so until 2021.

He claimed Thursday he wasn’t aware he could file that review on his own. He also said his ADHD made it hard for him to understand state law.

Sargent is asking the judge to extend the time he has to file for post-conviction review. Prosecutors are asking for the motion to be dismissed.

“I will say this, due to the extreme stress of living in the environments that I’ve lived in, and most penitentiaries also make it very difficult just to even keep track of your own thoughts. Just to stay focused on anything when you’re constantly on the brink of war, for whatever reason, with various different groups sometimes trying to kill each other,” Sargent said.

“There’s an old principle of law called ignorance of the law is no excuse. And that applies here,” said Don Macomber, assistant attorney general.

According to statements made in court, Sargent recently underwent a mental health review. The doctor found Sargent did not suffer from a debilitating mental illness that would’ve prevented a timely filing, but he does have ADHD and anxiety.

The judge will issue his decision at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.