Holden man indicted after Brewer hit-and-run

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man has been indicted for multiple charges after authorities say he hit a pedestrian in July and left the scene.

David Mackenzie, 51, is charged with aggravated OUI, aggravated assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say an 87-year-old Brewer man was struck on Eastern Avenue in Brewer.

Police say they were able to find the car involved at Mackenzie’s home on Clark Hill Road.

Mackenzie was arrested five days after the crash.

