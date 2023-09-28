Former Maine Legislature candidate pleads guilty to unsworn falsification

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former candidate for the Maine Legislature pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of unsworn falsification.

Matthew Toth ran as a Republican in 2022 but withdrew before the general election.

He was charged with 13 counts of aggravated forgery and two counts of unsworn falsification for allegedly forging and falsely certifying voter signatures on forms he filed with the Ethics Commission to support his application for public campaign funds.

As part of a plea deal, the aggravated forgery counts were dropped.

The court accepted the recommended sentence of 10 days in jail to be served in the Alternate Sentencing Program in Kennebec County.

