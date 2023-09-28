Downtown Waterville welcomes new jewelry business to the strip

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Waterville is welcoming a new jewelry business to the strip.

Sarah Diagneault is the owner of MetaMorph Jewelry Studio.

She says the store relocated from Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to Waterville, where she is originally from.

The store offers sustainable made to order jewelry, from beaded jewelry to permanent ones.

Diagneault says part of what sets them apart is the way the jewelry is made.

Metamorph is a sustainable jewelry brand which means that you know, everything is produced in a way that is environmentally friendly. So all of the packaging is either compostable, reusable or biodegradable. And when you place an order online, it’s carbon neutral. So when you walk into the store you can shop any of the products that we have here. But all of the jewelry is available in multiple metals, different gemstone options so you can really customize everything to your taste,” she said.

The store will officially open its doors September 30th.

They will have a ribbon cutting in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.