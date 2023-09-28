Dover-Foxcroft bakery offers world tour of flavors

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Vail’s on East Main Street already specializes in custom cakes and Icelandic treats, but owners are expanding their palate.

Vail’s Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery first opened its doors in May 2021, after baker Iris Oskarsdottir-Vail lost her job in another bakery due to COVID. “My in-laws decided to take on a big project and open their own bakery without any background in restaurant of bakery business. As a team effort, we pulled it together and have been here since May 2021,” explains Oskarsdottir-Vail.

The bakery is a family business, and Iris is the sole baker where she brings a slice of home to hungry customers.

“I am from Iceland, and I moved here to the States in 2017. I met my husband and he is born and raised here in Dover-Foxcroft, so that’s how I ended up here,” she says. “And I’m a baker by trade, I graduated from culinary school back in 2015 in Iceland.”

Starting in October, they’re taking patrons on flavorful global adventure by offering treats from all over the world.

Oskarsdottir-Vail explains the thought process behind this idea as, “You want to keep business coming in and keep people interested as well. So we kind of came up with the idea of traveling to a different country every month and state making two pastries each month featuring a different country.”

First stop? Germany!”Classic pretzels because it is October, so Oktoberfest is in full force, and I’m going to make a very famous German cake called Bienenstich, meaning Bee Sting.”

“Experiencing new things and new foods is beneficial to everybody. And especially if people can’t travel, you can kind of travel to a different country through food,” she comments. “So I think that’s pretty neat idea and people seem excited about it.”

For more information, visit Vail’s Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery on Facebook or on their website.

