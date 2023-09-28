Dover-Foxcroft bakery offers world tour of flavors

Vail's Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery
Vail's Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Vail’s on East Main Street already specializes in custom cakes and Icelandic treats, but owners are expanding their palate.

Vail’s Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery first opened its doors in May 2021, after baker Iris Oskarsdottir-Vail lost her job in another bakery due to COVID. “My in-laws decided to take on a big project and open their own bakery without any background in restaurant of bakery business. As a team effort, we pulled it together and have been here since May 2021,” explains Oskarsdottir-Vail.

The bakery is a family business, and Iris is the sole baker where she brings a slice of home to hungry customers.

“I am from Iceland, and I moved here to the States in 2017. I met my husband and he is born and raised here in Dover-Foxcroft, so that’s how I ended up here,” she says. “And I’m a baker by trade, I graduated from culinary school back in 2015 in Iceland.”

Starting in October, they’re taking patrons on flavorful global adventure by offering treats from all over the world.

Oskarsdottir-Vail explains the thought process behind this idea as, “You want to keep business coming in and keep people interested as well. So we kind of came up with the idea of traveling to a different country every month and state making two pastries each month featuring a different country.”

First stop? Germany!”Classic pretzels because it is October, so Oktoberfest is in full force, and I’m going to make a very famous German cake called Bienenstich, meaning Bee Sting.”

“Experiencing new things and new foods is beneficial to everybody. And especially if people can’t travel, you can kind of travel to a different country through food,” she comments. “So I think that’s pretty neat idea and people seem excited about it.”

For more information, visit Vail’s Custom Cakes & Icelandic Bakery on Facebook or on their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Yong Chao Huang, Jun ZhengLuo, LuMing Chen and WeizhanHuang
4 indicted in connection with illegal marijuana operation in Carmel
Huckleberries in Brewer
Brewer gift shop returns to its roots
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
USDA to issue over $1.75 billion through critical emergency relief programs
BACTS
The Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System asks for input
Amy Carpenter Be Strong be Wise Series
Author Amy Carpenter writes books about sexual safety for teenagers