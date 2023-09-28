1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Alton

Crash in Alton
Crash in Alton(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - Part of the Tannery Road in Alton is shut down Thursday evening as crews respond to a crash.

The road closure is about two miles off the Bennoch Road.

The call came in just before 5 p.m.

When crews arrived, they say they found a single vehicle that had crashed and one person dead.

Maine State Police are looking into the possibility that the crash may have happened Wednesday night.

We have reporters on scene and will bring you more information as soon as we can.

