Brewer native received Direct Support Professional Award for service in the community

Edna Taber
Edna Taber(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were a lot of smiles and singing at Amicus in Bangor, which is a usual thing.

However, the agenda of creative activities for program participants took a meaningful pause.

“In this area, Amicus stands out as an agency that has a culture that provides wonderful training, great ideas,” said Heidi Godsoe, executive director of Penobscot Foundation for Developmental Services.

That’s all focusing on men and women with disabilities in the community, however, the programs are designed to highlight their abilities.

A special person in the room received the Direct Support Professional Award and had no idea.

Edna, or Eddie, Taber has dedicated her life to working with men and women with disabilities.

She’s been doing it for 35 years.

“That was pretty surprising, and it’s wonderful, but there’s so many people in our corporation that deserve that,” said Taber.

The Brewer native has had a tough year as she lost her home in a fire in April.

The community rallied behind her with a lot of support and love since the devastating incident.

While she received some surprises during her class, she also had good news on the home front.

“I closed on my new home yesterday, after the fire, and I’m excited,” said Taber.

“It’s just nice to have something to call home again.”

“She’s my new advocate now, and I feel like she’s taught me many talents that I never knew I had,” said one of her participants.

Taber is embarking on new beginnings at home and has a deserving award to hang up to go with it.

“I think maybe fear is what divides us sometimes, and when you see how much we’re alike and we want to succeed and be happy, then that goes away,” said Taber.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Man who murdered pregnant wife in Bangor wants to file motion 17 years after deadline
Man who murdered pregnant wife in Bangor wants to file motion 17 years after deadline
Wildfire smoke will once again bring impacts to the region on Friday.
Wildfire Smoke Again Friday
David Mackenzie
Holden man indicted after Brewer hit-and-run
Gavel
2nd New Hampshire man charged in 2-year-old boy’s fentanyl death