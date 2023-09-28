Brewer native received Direct Support Professional Award for service in the community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were a lot of smiles and singing at Amicus in Bangor, which is a usual thing.

However, the agenda of creative activities for program participants took a meaningful pause.

“In this area, Amicus stands out as an agency that has a culture that provides wonderful training, great ideas,” said Heidi Godsoe, executive director of Penobscot Foundation for Developmental Services.

That’s all focusing on men and women with disabilities in the community, however, the programs are designed to highlight their abilities.

A special person in the room received the Direct Support Professional Award and had no idea.

Edna, or Eddie, Taber has dedicated her life to working with men and women with disabilities.

She’s been doing it for 35 years.

“That was pretty surprising, and it’s wonderful, but there’s so many people in our corporation that deserve that,” said Taber.

The Brewer native has had a tough year as she lost her home in a fire in April.

The community rallied behind her with a lot of support and love since the devastating incident.

While she received some surprises during her class, she also had good news on the home front.

“I closed on my new home yesterday, after the fire, and I’m excited,” said Taber.

“It’s just nice to have something to call home again.”

“She’s my new advocate now, and I feel like she’s taught me many talents that I never knew I had,” said one of her participants.

Taber is embarking on new beginnings at home and has a deserving award to hang up to go with it.

“I think maybe fear is what divides us sometimes, and when you see how much we’re alike and we want to succeed and be happy, then that goes away,” said Taber.

