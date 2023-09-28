Brewer gift shop returns to its roots

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The City of Brewer held a homecoming Thursday afternoon for one of its own.

Diane Stimpson grew up in the Twin City and now she’s back in business.

Stimpson opened her store, Huckleberries Card and Gift, in Brewer in 2013. She moved the shop to Bucksport for a few years but eventually decided it was time to come back.

The new location across from City Hall on North Main Street officially opened in June, but they held a grand re-opening celebration on Thursday.

Huckleberries offers a variety of unique products made in Maine and New England. Jigsaw puzzles are the best-seller there, with a whole room dedicated to them.

“I love it here,” Stimpson said. “Feels like I’m back home. It’s been great in that so many customers who I had in Brewer previously have come in and said, ‘I’m so glad you’re back.’ And that’s been nice.”

As a way to reconnect with the Brewer community, Huckleberries is hosting a fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Furry Friends Food Bank. Every $10 donation over the next month will get you entered to win a paw basket filled with pet supplies. The shop will also serve as a drop-off location for pet food and supplies.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.