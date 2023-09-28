Black Bears adding NHL Draft first round pick Bradly Nadeau to the team this season

He arrives in Orono after the Carolina Hurricanes picked him 30th overall
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s optimism surrounding the Maine men’s hockey program that a competitive step forward is in store this season.

Bradly Nadeau is a big reason why.

He arrives in Orono after the Carolina Hurricanes picked him in the first round of this year’s NHL Draft.

The 30th overall pick and his new coach explained what college hockey can do for his development.

“(It definitely helps) just getting stronger. I think that I needed that for myself. Being two-way on the ice, I think it’s a big part, (being able to play in the defensive) zone. That’s something I want to get better at, but the first thing would be strength,” said Nadeau, freshman forward.

“He’s a really competitive guy. He’s very coachable. He’s just trying to get a little bit better every day. It’s not going to be easy for anybody coming into Hockey East as a freshman, especially as an 18-year-old, regardless of if you’re a first round pick, free agent, or whatever. He’s a competitive kid and just gets a little better every day,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

Maine’s got a charity exhibition game against UNH on Oct. 7 at Colby College before opening the regular season with a two-game set against RPI on Oct. 12 and 13.

