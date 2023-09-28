The Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System asks for input

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System is asking for your input on their latest plan.

BACTS has worked to create a long range plan for the regions roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks and transit services.

The objective of the plan is for the greater Bangor area to have a safe and sustainable transportation network.

The plan is now available for review and BACTS is asking the community to give input on if they believe the plan reflects the wants and needs of the Greater Bangor area.

For more information and to submit feedback you can head to their website at https://bactsmpo.org/

