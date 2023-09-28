Author Amy Carpenter discusses ‘Be Strong, Be Wise’ series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amy Carpenter is the author of the bestselling book series “Be Strong, Be Wise.”

The series aims to provide sexual ethics for teens as well as how to discuss these topics.

Carpenter is a psychotherapist, youth advocate and relationship coach. She is a featured writer for Medium.com and her articles have appeared in numerous publications.

In 2018, Carpenter was named the Maine Writers and Publisher’s Alliance Ilgenfritz Scholar for writers of non-fiction.

