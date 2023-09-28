Author Amy Carpenter discusses ‘Be Strong, Be Wise’ series

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amy Carpenter is the author of the bestselling book series “Be Strong, Be Wise.”

The series aims to provide sexual ethics for teens as well as how to discuss these topics.

Carpenter is a psychotherapist, youth advocate and relationship coach. She is a featured writer for Medium.com and her articles have appeared in numerous publications.

In 2018, Carpenter was named the Maine Writers and Publisher’s Alliance Ilgenfritz Scholar for writers of non-fiction.

To learn more about her books, please visit https://www.bestrongbewise.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Amy Carpenter Be Strong be Wise Series
Author Amy Carpenter writes books about sexual safety for teenagers
Maine Development Foundation
Maine Development Foundation awards community leaders during annual meeting
Each month, Orrington Public Library hosts Lego Club.
Kids in Orrington love monthly Lego club at public library
Ruth Bunt and TV5 Meteorologist Curt Olson.
TV5 joined Bucksport native Ruth Bunt on 107th birthday