4 indicted in connection with illegal marijuana operation in Carmel

Yong Chao Huang, Jun ZhengLuo, LuMing Chen and WeizhanHuang
Yong Chao Huang, Jun ZhengLuo, LuMing Chen and WeizhanHuang(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Four men have been indicted in connection with an illegal marijuana operation in Carmel.

Yong Chao Huang, 54; Weizhan Huang, 64; LuMing Chen, 52; and Jun ZhengLuo, 47, are charged with marijuana cultivation and unlawful trafficking of drugs.

Police searched a home at the corner of Route 2 and Dyer Road in Carmel in June.

They say they found more than 3,400 individual marijuana plants along with more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana that was seized.

