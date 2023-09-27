Tens of thousands of Mainers to get extra help paying power bills

Those who qualify will receive a credit on their electric bill based on income and electricity usage.(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission Tuesday approved a one-time increase to its Low-Income Assistance Program and an increase in the Federal Poverty Level eligibility threshold for Department of Health and Human Services means-tested programs from 75 percent to 150 percent.

This should benefit about 46,000 additional Mainers.

The program is currently available to Maine electric utility customers who qualify for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program or who qualify for Department of Health and Human Services means-tested programs at 75% of the FPL.

Tuesday’s decision increases funding for Low-Income Assistance Program from $15 million to $22.5 million for the 2023-2024 program year.

Low-Income Assistance Program helps qualified low-income customers pay for electricity costs. Eligibility can be determined by local Community Action Agencies or through means-testing for or Department of Health and Human Services programs.

Those who qualify will receive a credit on their electric bill based on income and electricity usage.

“Not only does this increase the number of customers eligible to receive assistance, but it will also increase the average customer benefit,” said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. “Our staff estimates that the average benefit could increase by up to 31 percent, which means real relief for Mainers who are struggling the most.”

