More Of The Same! Dry With Above Normal Highs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to remain in control tonight & through the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows that will be warmer than the past few nights. Most communities will drop into the 40s with a few spots over the County where some upper 30s are possible. Patchy fog will be likely in low-lying areas.

Quiet conditions will continue for the rest of the week as the high settles over the state. This will bring us mostly sunny skies & light winds. Wildfire smoke will continue to drift into regions mostly south & west of Bangor. Highs for the next few days will be mostly in the 70s with a few upper 60s possible.

By the weekend, the high will still be around, but we will be watching an area of low pressure that will move northwards along the east coast. This low will move into Southern New England by Saturday and will run into the backside of the high restricting the northern reach of the low. This should keep a good portion of our region dry with mostly sunny skies. The same cannot be said for Southern New England. There could also be some clouds drifting into parts of southern & coastal Maine. A few showers will also be possible for parts of York & Cumberland counties. Highs for the weekend will be mostly in the 70s with Sunday being the warmer day as some highs inland could get close to 80°.

A cold front Sunday into Monday will not bring us any precipitation but will bring slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s by Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light & variable wind with patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.