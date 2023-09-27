Maine women’s basketball back at practice

The team features two America East players of the year in Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear women’s basketball is back at the Pit.

While the players and head coach Amy Vachon admitted the team is brushing up on its defense in the early going, the roster comes back almost completely intact outside of Abbe Laurence’s departure.

The Black Bears have high hopes and motivation for the upcoming season in America East.

“It’s really important. We only have three new people, so the chemistry is pretty much already there. We just have a few additions. It’s really nice to already have a really good rundown of what we’re doing, everyone knowing their roles, and stuff like that. That’s really important to have,” said Smith, junior forward.

“We have a good team, but we take it a day at a time. We are focusing on practice and the little mistakes that we make. We just try to get better each day,” said Simon, graduate student guard.

“Our goal every year is to win the America East Championship and go to postseason. For us to not host a championship game for the first time in seven years, that stings,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

Maine tips off the campaign with a road swing through Quinnipiac and La Salle before the Nov. 12 and 14 home-opening set against UMass and Rhode Island.

