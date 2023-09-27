Maine Development Foundation awards community leaders during annual meeting

Maine Development Foundation
Maine Development Foundation(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit organization that focuses on the growth of businesses and communities in Maine held their annual meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor.

This year they added something different to the agenda and included a Champion Awards Celebration.

The Maine Development Foundation called on community leaders from all over the state to discuss the future of Maine’s businesses, communities, and prosperity.

MDF seeks to connect people, instruct individuals on leadership, and create partnerships to embark on new ideas.

This year they connected with the creator of the Hopeful Project, who created a powerful aluminum sign that spreads positivity around seven states.

“As an artist I’m really flattered that a piece of art that I created will work outside of the art world and into the business community and become relevant to communities, to developers that become a significant participant in the mainstream development idea concept,” said Charlie Hewitt.

The theme of the annual meeting aligned with the non-profits mission.

Aspire: Unlocking the potential of Maine to thrive and prosper.

“We try to shine a bright light on what we’re doing now and what we can be doing as a state to really create lasting prosperity for all Mainers,” said Yellow Breen, CEO of MDF.

There were many organizations that presented their work and reasons why their services were needed in Maine, like the Teens to Trails non-profit.

A teen who participated in the program shared her message about how community leaders helped create an experience that bettered her mental health.

If you want to learn more about the work of MDF, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Each month, Orrington Public Library hosts Lego Club.
Kids in Orrington love monthly Lego club at public library
Ruth Bunt and TV5 Meteorologist Curt Olson.
TV5 joined Bucksport native Ruth Bunt on 107th birthday
Day's Jewelers
Day’s Jewelers participating in 6th annual Jewelers for Children Day
Ecotat Gardens and Arboretum
Hermon park gets new picnic area built by Eagle Scout