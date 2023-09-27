Lots of Sunshine & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to provide us with beautiful weather today. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures topping off near or a bit above 70° this afternoon. We may see some haziness in the skies again today especially across the north as some more smoke from the Canadian wildfires is forecast to move into the state today albeit not quite as dense as it’s been the past few days. It looks like the smoke will be higher up in the atmosphere so as to not affect our air quality. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll have a seasonably cool night with lows mainly in the 40s.

High pressure will continue to bring us spectacular weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Thursday will feature sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. A few more clouds are forecast to move in on Friday as a disturbance passes to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure will be over the region this weekend giving us sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s with a few spots possibly approaching 80° Sunday afternoon. High pressure is forecast to dominate our weather through all of next continuing the sunny and dry stretch possibly through next weekend. Temperatures are expected to be above average next week too with lots of 70s and possibly some spots near or a bit above 80°.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 66°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 39°-49°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 67°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

