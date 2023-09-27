It’s Maine Lobster Week

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Though National Lobster Day came and went Monday, Maine Lobster week continues through Saturday.

Maine Lobster Week is an initiative to promote the popular crustacean that many associate with our state.

The week is also a time to honor the lobstermen and all they do in getting lobster out from the sea and onto your table, as well as their work in keeping the Maine lobster industry sustainable.

Jones Lobster Company and many other businesses across the state are running specials to celebrate the week.

”All the stuff that goes on behind it, as far as the traps, and the timing, and the hard work, I mean truly that’s what so great about having a week to celebrate these guys and girls because there’s so much work that goes into being a lobsterman. It’s so much work and it’s nice to have that appreciation to see it.”

Some of the specials Jones Lobster Company is offering include lobster bisque with extra meat, lobster mac and cheese, and a hot honey lobster roll.

They recently added a tavern to their building and are now open year-round.

