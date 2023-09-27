International Maritime Film Festival

Alalmo theater film fest
Alalmo theater film fest(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -A film festival that celebrates heritage, spirt and all things boats and waterborne pursuits is returning for its 7th year in Bucksport

The International Maritime Film Festival will be held at the Alamo in Bucksport.

The 3 day event kicks off with a concert featuring the oystermen Friday September 29th.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday films will be shown that are all centered around maritime

The films schedule is as follows.

09/30 at 9:30- Maine’s First ship, French Voyages of Discovery to Australia, Fifth Tide, Love and Gease.

09/30 at 2:00- A Watershed Moment, Tonga Volcano, Women’s Captain.

9/30 at 6:30- Mother Sear, Sailau.

Sunday October features a showing of The Finest Hour.

Organizers say this event brings people together and highlights the community of Bucksport

Ron Russel the President of Main Street Bucksport said “What better thing then to Co-op main street, the theater and something to do with maritime. Which Bucksport has a maritime history”.

David Doane added “The community is very engaged as well. We have lots of sponsors form around town and our big sponsor Seaboard this year. They participate quiet a lot helping us out and so do other sponsors. It seems every year somebody else is stepping up to the plate and making this festival happen”.

The cost is $10 per session or $25 for all 3.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Bangor jeweler welcomes Singer Estate Collection
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 in Clifton closed after serious accident
Rep. Golden speaks to reporters over Zoom Tuesday
Rep. Golden details bipartisan legislation aimed at avoiding shutdown
Apple treat
My Maine Gardens: easy apple treat