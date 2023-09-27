BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -A film festival that celebrates heritage, spirt and all things boats and waterborne pursuits is returning for its 7th year in Bucksport

The International Maritime Film Festival will be held at the Alamo in Bucksport.

The 3 day event kicks off with a concert featuring the oystermen Friday September 29th.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday films will be shown that are all centered around maritime

The films schedule is as follows.

09/30 at 9:30- Maine’s First ship, French Voyages of Discovery to Australia, Fifth Tide, Love and Gease.

09/30 at 2:00- A Watershed Moment, Tonga Volcano, Women’s Captain.

9/30 at 6:30- Mother Sear, Sailau.

Sunday October features a showing of The Finest Hour.

Organizers say this event brings people together and highlights the community of Bucksport

Ron Russel the President of Main Street Bucksport said “What better thing then to Co-op main street, the theater and something to do with maritime. Which Bucksport has a maritime history”.

David Doane added “The community is very engaged as well. We have lots of sponsors form around town and our big sponsor Seaboard this year. They participate quiet a lot helping us out and so do other sponsors. It seems every year somebody else is stepping up to the plate and making this festival happen”.

The cost is $10 per session or $25 for all 3.

