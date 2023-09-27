COVID-19 outbreak reported at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Cumberland County Jail is dealing with a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce told our sister station, WMTW, that a couple of inmates tested positive for the virus late last week, and the number grew to a total of 17 positive inmates over the weekend.

Joyce said the inmates who have tested positive have been moved into their own pod until the virus passes and that masking is now mandatory in that pod as well as in the pod where the inmates were when they tested positive. Masking is also now mandatory in the medical area and intake area.

Joyce said, for the time being, they are also back to screening all arrestees who are coming into the jail for COVID-19.

“We’re a lot more knowledgeable now then we were back in March of 2020. Now we know what to do and how to ramp things up if we need to,” said Joyce.

On Tuesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 62 people in Maine hospitals who had COVID-19.

That was up from last August and early September, when the total was holding around 40.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.