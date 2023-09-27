Cancer Center in Augusta to undergo $36 million in expansions

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine General Medical Center announced today an expansion to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta.

They celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony at the center this afternoon.

The center, built in 2007, was designed to see 800 new patients a year.

Administrative Director Debbie Bowden says they have outgrown it, resulting in using office and storage spaces to treat patients.

She says they have seen a 75-percent increase in new-patient consults since 2018.

Bowden says the 36-million-dollar expansion will allow them to efficiently treat more patients.

“Our current building is about 55 thousand square feet and we are adding an additional 28 000 square feet, two floors. The bottom floor will help us to add a few more infusion chairs and exam rooms, help us to move services together like our labs. Right now, some of those services are on two floors so we will merge things back together, that will help the patient flow much faster, much more efficiently,” Bowden said.

Through various generous donors including Charlie and Nancy Shuman who donated $1 million, they have raised $29 million towards the $30 million goal.

$25 million of that came from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

Construction will begin next month and is expected to be completed by Fall/Winter of 2025.

