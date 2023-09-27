Boy that went missing from Hampden preschool fell into pool

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The boy that went missing from a Hampden preschool earlier this week fell into a pool on a neighboring property.

Law enforcement confirms to TV5 that the 4-year-old who was found just before noon on Monday had life saving procedures performed before being taken to a Bangor hospital.

Hampden’s Public Safety Director says the boy was still in the hospital as of Tuesday.

Authorities have not said how he got away from staff at Highland Pre-School or how long it took until he was found on the abutting Kennebec Road property.

