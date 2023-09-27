Black Bear women’s soccer off to 7-0-3 start

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear women’s soccer is off to a 7-0-3 start this season.

They have built a competitive side this season on a few key components.

“I think something our team really works on, and we say it’s our M.O., is winning the first and second balls and just playing a really physical game. We connect really well with chemistry to move the ball up the field and stuff like that,” said Abby Kraemer, junior forward.

The players believed in their potential from the outset with their top-to-bottom lineup.

“I think we had a pretty good roster. We lost a bunch of players from last year. Obviously, we didn’t get as far as we wanted last year, so we had high hopes for this year. Our freshman class has been really great. Our transfers have been amazing. I think it’s all coming well together,” said Kira Kutzinski, graduate student goalkeeper.

Although they’re undefeated through 10 matches, there’s still ways to improve.

“We ask them in the beginning of the week. We have a growth mindset. What’s the measure and mark of better? For them, I think it’s about consistency, putting together more moments of consistent play, and sustaining our intensity throughout the match,” said Scott Athlerley, head coach.

Maine is tied with Binghamton atop America East at 2-0, but the Bearcats are 3-4-3 overall. They’ll face off on Oct. 22.

There’s six America East matches left in the regular season.

The Black Bears face UMBC on Sunday at Noon during the team’s Youth Day at the game.

