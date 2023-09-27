Bangor Police say dangerous driving in school zones is increasing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing OUI charges after his arrest in Bangor Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say they stopped him for going 30 mph in a 15 mph school zone. They say the man then failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .16, twice the legal limit.

Authorities say the man told them he was on his way to pick up his child from school.

Bangor Police say this is just one example of an increasing trend: dangerous driving in school zones. They want it to stop before someone gets hurt.

School has been back in session for a few weeks now, but Bangor Police say drivers are the ones who need to learn a lesson.

“There are officers with vehicles stopped and the blue lights active, and yet people are still speeding past us at 35, 40 mph,” said Duncan Bowie, Bangor Police officer.

Frequent violations include speeding and ignoring crossing guards, which could result in hefty fines.

“The speed limit is clearly posted. People just choose to ignore it,” Bowie said.

“If you are going 15 mph and it feels slow, that means you’re going at the correct speed. It’s not for a long distance and you could be the car that sets that pace that makes everybody else follow,” said Elizabeth Ashe, community resource officer, Bangor Police.

A more serious offence is driving around a school bus with its stop sign out and lights flashing, which is a crime.

Members of the Bangor Police Department have been out stopping more and more drivers, but officers say the problem isn’t going away.

“We’re not being sneaky. We’re going to be out, highly visible in marked cars in school zones. And when lives are on the line, tickets are going to be issued because we need people to slow down and be cognizant that little people are trying to get to school,” Ashe said.

“Voluntary compliance is important,” said Bowie. “And so, if people are obeying the rules without us having to monitor them, that’s a perfect scenario. But if they’re not following the rules, then we need to step in and try and assist.”

One piece of advice is planning your trip ahead of time and take note of where school zones are during your commute.

“Whether that’s taking an extra minute to be aware as you’re driving to work that you might be in a school zone or doing that work ahead of time and researching your route. But the excuse that the morning coffee hasn’t kicked in or ‘Hey, I’m sorry. I didn’t know,’ when lives are at stake is not always going to cut it,” said Ashe.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.