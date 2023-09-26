TV5 joined Bucksport native Ruth Bunt on 107th birthday

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Viewers may have seen her once or twice but let us reintroduce you to Ruth Bunt.

This Bucksport native is celebrating 107 years of love and laughter with her family, and she had one request to celebrate her birthday, a special visit from our very own meteorologist Curt Olson.

For the past two years, Curt made a special appearance for her birthday because she is his number one fan.

“I still got the pictures of you over there,” said Bunt.

Throughout her 107 years, Bunt enjoyed many things like traveling, spending time with family and even playing the piano.

She played for half a century at her community church.

However, her focus was on her favorite guy, and she had a few things to say about his tie selection.

“Do you have a favorite tie that I wear?” Curt asked.

“Yeah, you had a pretty one yesterday and you wear it just for me sometimes,” said Bunt.

After the opening of a few birthday gifts, the family had lunch together.

There was nothing but laughs, smiles and happiness in this home that Bunt had been in since the 1950s.

Her family is grateful that she’s shared her love for all these years and, so are we.

From TV5 News, Happy Birthday, Ruth!

