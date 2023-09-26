TV5 joined Bucksport native Ruth Bunt on 107th birthday

Ruth Bunt and TV5 Meteorologist Curt Olson.
Ruth Bunt and TV5 Meteorologist Curt Olson.(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Viewers may have seen her once or twice but let us reintroduce you to Ruth Bunt.

This Bucksport native is celebrating 107 years of love and laughter with her family, and she had one request to celebrate her birthday, a special visit from our very own meteorologist Curt Olson.

For the past two years, Curt made a special appearance for her birthday because she is his number one fan.

“I still got the pictures of you over there,” said Bunt.

Throughout her 107 years, Bunt enjoyed many things like traveling, spending time with family and even playing the piano.

She played for half a century at her community church.

However, her focus was on her favorite guy, and she had a few things to say about his tie selection.

“Do you have a favorite tie that I wear?” Curt asked.

“Yeah, you had a pretty one yesterday and you wear it just for me sometimes,” said Bunt.

After the opening of a few birthday gifts, the family had lunch together.

There was nothing but laughs, smiles and happiness in this home that Bunt had been in since the 1950s.

Her family is grateful that she’s shared her love for all these years and, so are we.

From TV5 News, Happy Birthday, Ruth!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Day's Jewelers
Day’s Jewelers participating in 6th annual Jewelers for Children Day
Ecotat Gardens and Arboretum
Hermon park gets new picnic area built by Eagle Scout
Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
Partners for peace
Partners for Peace plans gala to celebrate 50th anniversary