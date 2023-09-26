TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 in Clifton closed after serious accident

Traffic Alert
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says there is a serious crash on Route 9 in Clifton involving a tractor trailer truck and pick up truck.

A LifeFlight aircraft was also on scene.

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternative routes of travel.

They say the road will be shutdown for sometime.

We have a crew at the crash and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

