TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 in Clifton closed after serious accident
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says there is a serious crash on Route 9 in Clifton involving a tractor trailer truck and pick up truck.
A LifeFlight aircraft was also on scene.
Officials are asking motorists to seek alternative routes of travel.
They say the road will be shutdown for sometime.
We have a crew at the crash and will have the latest information as it becomes available.
