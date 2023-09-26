TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 in Clifton closed after serious accident

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says there is a serious crash on Route 9 in Clifton involving a tractor trailer truck and pick up truck.

A LifeFlight aircraft was also on scene.

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternative routes of travel.

They say the road will be shutdown for sometime.

We have a crew at the crash and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.