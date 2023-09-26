Sunny & Seasonable Today, Fantastic Weather Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the area today giving us plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. After a cool start this morning, temperatures will climb into the 60s to near 70° for highs this afternoon. We’ll continue to see a north/northeast breeze today which is expected to bring some smoke from the Canadian wildfires southward into the state today. It looks like the smoke will be higher up in the atmosphere as to not affect our air quality however it will likely bring some haziness to our skies at times today. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll have another cool night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

High pressure will continue to bring us spectacular weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few more clouds are forecast to move in on Friday as a disturbance passes to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60 to mid-70s. High pressure will be over the region this weekend giving us sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers come Monday but otherwise it doesn’t look like we’ve got much... if any... rain in the forecast through next week as high pressure dominates our weather.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-69°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-30s to low 40s north, low to mid-40s elsewhere. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs between 65°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

