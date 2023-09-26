Rep. Golden details bipartisan legislation aimed at avoiding shutdown

Rep. Golden speaks to reporters over Zoom Tuesday
Rep. Golden speaks to reporters over Zoom Tuesday(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Maine’s Second Congressional District Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, says he has a plan to avoid a government shutdown, but House leadership is standing in the way.

Golden and other members of Congress returned to the nation’s capital Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Alongside three other House members, Golden has introduced a bill called the Bipartisan Keep America Open Act.

He says the legislation would fund the government through Jan. 11 at current levels, provide funding for disaster relief, military aid for Ukraine, and address border concerns.

While Golden thinks his bill could get enough votes to pass, he says Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy is more concerned about staying in his current role than avoiding a shutdown.

“The inevitable way out, either to avert a shutdown or to end one, is going to be something that can pass the Senate with 60 votes, which is a way of saying it’s got to be bipartisan, something supported by the Democratic Senate Majority and minimum of nine to 10 Senate Republicans, so it’s got to be bipartisan. Here in the House, so far, Speaker McCarthy is following a purely partisan approach. He’s bowing to the demands of the most extreme elements of his caucus,” said Golden.

Golden says there will be votes Tuesday night on efforts to avoid a shutdown, but there’s no indication his proposed legislation will be part of that.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Maurer seen swinging pole or pipe at law enforcement officers on january 6, 2021 at U.S....
Court date set for former Biddeford man charged in Jan. 6 riots
The Senate’s bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
Marcel LaGrange is accused of shooting two people he did not know inside their car in Westbrook.
Man accused of killing couple in front of kids in Westbrook tells judge he’s not guilty by insanity
Donald Trump
Should Trump be disqualified from 2024 ballot: Maine joins discussion