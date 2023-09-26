Rep. Golden details bipartisan legislation aimed at avoiding shutdown

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Maine’s Second Congressional District Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, says he has a plan to avoid a government shutdown, but House leadership is standing in the way.

Golden and other members of Congress returned to the nation’s capital Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Alongside three other House members, Golden has introduced a bill called the Bipartisan Keep America Open Act.

He says the legislation would fund the government through Jan. 11 at current levels, provide funding for disaster relief, military aid for Ukraine, and address border concerns.

While Golden thinks his bill could get enough votes to pass, he says Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy is more concerned about staying in his current role than avoiding a shutdown.

“The inevitable way out, either to avert a shutdown or to end one, is going to be something that can pass the Senate with 60 votes, which is a way of saying it’s got to be bipartisan, something supported by the Democratic Senate Majority and minimum of nine to 10 Senate Republicans, so it’s got to be bipartisan. Here in the House, so far, Speaker McCarthy is following a purely partisan approach. He’s bowing to the demands of the most extreme elements of his caucus,” said Golden.

Golden says there will be votes Tuesday night on efforts to avoid a shutdown, but there’s no indication his proposed legislation will be part of that.

