New store front in downtown Waterville will focus on specialty products

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The revitalization in downtown Waterville comes with new business opportunities including one with a focus on craft beer, wine and even specialty products. I spoke with the owner who says most of the items in his store are produced by local Maine businesses.

“We have crackers from Winslow, and we have cheese from Fairfield,” Zach Brann said.

Zach Brann is the owner of Main Street Provisions.

“I really wanted it to be an alternative to sort of the grocery stores down the street or the Walmart’s of the worlds,” he said.

Brann says a lot of the items in the store also came from new England.

“I want people to stop here and kind of elevate their experience, right? whether you are going home and just making dinner for you and your family, whether you are planning a birthday party or whether you are sitting around the campfire,” Brann said.

The soon to be open store will focus on customer service, a quality he says is hard to find at big box stores.

“There is a lot of reasons to go to big box stores, there are a lot of reasons to go to big grocery stores, one of those reasons isn’t generally customer service, one of those reasons isn’t generally ambience or feel right? so that’s what we want to provide here, and we want it to be a reason people return,” Brann said.

The store will provide a variety of craft beer options, a big part of Maine’s economy.

“Nationally, Maine is ranked among the leaders in craft beer, you know, you certainly see a lot of people opting for that option opposed to domestic beers that were so popular for such a long time,” Brann said.

With an open date scheduled for the second week of October, Brann says he looks forward to contributing to the growing community.

“What we are doing here is really supporting small and local businesses around Maine. Again, the majority of our food, the majority of our beer, and the majority of our products in general are made by small companies that employ ten to 30 people or something like that. so when you are here and you are buying a bag of chips from deep river or you are buying crackers from Maine crisps company, you are supporting those artisans,” he said.

