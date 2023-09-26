Moose calf rescued after getting stuck in foundation of old home

A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.
By Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose calf had to be rescued after it was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Alaska on Thursday.

KTUU reports that locals found the calf in Bear Creek, north of Seward.

The moose drank more than five gallons of water offered to it by its rescuers.

Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said she did not know how long the moose had been stuck there.

Pallets were restacked in the foundation, and the moose was able to walk out Friday night.

Dougherty said the moose was pacing the walls on the inside of the foundation.

“I had never heard a moose cry before... [it was] a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back,” she said.

Dougherty said efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
