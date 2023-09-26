Jeff and Destiny Overlock win Speedway 95 championships as father-daughter duo

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Jeff and Destiny Overlock recently made history at Speedway 95.

They’re the first father-daughter duo to take home track championships in the same season.

“When I was born, I was always at the race track every weekend. Eventually when I started to get older, I wanted to start racing. It’s pretty cool seeing that it’s never happened at the track before,” said Destiny Overlock.

“It was just one of those remarkable seasons that you’ll probably never, ever duplicate in your whole entire lifetime. It’s kind of made me a little bit speechless to understand that this happened. This really happened,” said Jeff Overlock.

Jeff won the truck division championship, while Destiny earned the Stars of Tomorrow title.

Destiny’s grandfather, Jeff, Sr., started the family history of racing.

