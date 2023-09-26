Husson Eagles reflect on 50-49 homecoming win over Anna Maria

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson had a homecoming game to remember this season.

Eagles and Amcats combined for 1,060 yards of total offense (WABI/HESN)

Husson’s homecoming shootout with Anna Maria actually started on special teams for the Eagles. Former MCI Husky Nason Berthelette ran a kickoff back 84 yards for a touchdown.

“That was huge for us. Seeing a special teams play like that gets the whole team fired up. You don’t see those everyday, so when those guys are making plays, it motivates us to make more plays on offense and defense,” said Nic Visser, fifth year senior quarterback.

Elijah Garnett was everywhere for Husson, running for 159 yards and four scores.

“Playing from the first snap to the last snap, it was just putting the team on my back and looking across from me at my brothers and making sure that I’m playing for them. I’m also playing for Husson University and the coaching staff. I was just trying to prove it to myself to get better,” said Garnett, junior running back.

The Amcats wouldn’t go away. Deandre Wallace’s 44-yard touchdown catch made it 50-49 with 52 seconds left. They were going for two.

“I thought that when they scored, they wanted to end the game right there. Offensively, we were doing some great things too. It was a shootout, and I thought they wanted to end the game right there with 50 seconds to go,” said Nat Clark, head coach.

“I almost hit the Tim Tebow on the sideline and started praying. That was one of the craziest things I’ve seen on the football field,” said Visser.

The Eagles denied the Amcats at the goal line.

“They made us wait for it too, the refs. They were sitting there talking about it for a couple minutes. Everybody was just kind of sitting there tense and ready to hear the call. I think we all knew or thought that he didn’t get in, so it was great to see that backed up by the refs,” said Visser.

“It was jaw dropping. To see Alex Brown be able to stop the wide receiver from getting in there was just a moment that teamwork makes the dream work,” said Garnett.

The win gave the Eagles and their fans a game they will never forget.

The Eagles will look to carry their momentum from the 50-49 victory over the Amcats into Friday’s home game against Dean at 6 p.m.

From there, it’s on to Commonwealth Coast Conference play the rest of the way.

