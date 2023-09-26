Hannaford recalls ready-to-eat chicken wings

(WABI) - Check your fridge or freezer!

A labeling error has lead Hannaford Supermarkets to recall ready-to-eat chicken wings.

The wings were sold at Hannaford stores between Sept. 15-25. The labels may be missing the “soy” allergen information.

The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:

Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279100000

Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280100000

Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279300000

Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280000000

Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280300000

The chicken has sells by dates of Sept, 17-20, 2023.

If you have these wings, you are asked not to eat them and can be returned to Hannaford for a full refund.

