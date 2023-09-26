Hannaford recalls ready-to-eat chicken wings
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WABI) - Check your fridge or freezer!
A labeling error has lead Hannaford Supermarkets to recall ready-to-eat chicken wings.
The wings were sold at Hannaford stores between Sept. 15-25. The labels may be missing the “soy” allergen information.
The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:
- Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279100000
- Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280100000
- Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279300000
- Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280000000
- Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280300000
The chicken has sells by dates of Sept, 17-20, 2023.
If you have these wings, you are asked not to eat them and can be returned to Hannaford for a full refund.
