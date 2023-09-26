Hannaford recalls ready-to-eat chicken wings

Hannaford
Hannaford(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Check your fridge or freezer!

A labeling error has lead Hannaford Supermarkets to recall ready-to-eat chicken wings.

The wings were sold at Hannaford stores between Sept. 15-25. The labels may be missing the “soy” allergen information.

The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:

  • Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279100000
  • Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280100000
  • Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279300000
  • Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280000000
  • Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280300000

The chicken has sells by dates of Sept, 17-20, 2023.

If you have these wings, you are asked not to eat them and can be returned to Hannaford for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Police say he may be driving a 2011 black Chevy Cruze with Illinois plates.
Lewiston police looking for man facing aggravated and sexual assault charges
All seven of the juveniles have been identified. They will now go before the school board, and...
7 juveniles identified after vandalism was discovered at Lewiston school
Robert Ireland
Former Maine corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates being held on $5,000 bail