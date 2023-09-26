Great Stretch Of Fall Weather Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our gorgeous stretch of weather continues as high pressure continues to slide south out of Canada. Skies will once again remain clear this evening and temperatures will be dropping into the 30s & 40s. It will not be as chilly as it was last night but there will still be a potential for patchy frost across northern & western communities. The potential for patchy fog in low-lying areas will be possible as well.

The high-pressure system will continue to bring us dry & sunny conditions through the rest of the week. This will be reinforced by an upper-level ridge that will build in across the northeast. This will also help to warm temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.

As the high drops southwards out of Canada, the winds will bring smoke from wildfires burning in Canada into the state. The smoke should be relatively high in the atmosphere and should not impact air quality but could bring haziness to the sky. Wildfire smoke should become less of an issue after Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows ranging from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s along the Coast. NNE wind 5-10 mph. Patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Haziness from wildfire smoke possible. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

