Former NASCAR driver launches bid for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Austin Theriault
Austin Theriault(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine - Current Maine State Representative and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault launched his campaign Monday for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Theriault, who was born and raised in Fort Kent, is hoping to unseat Rep. Jared Golden in 2024.

Following his NASCAR career, he was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2022, representing much of the St. John Valley.

In launching his campaign, he says he is committed to making Maine’s 2nd Congressional District a better place for working-class Mainers to live. He says regular Mainers are being priced out and attacked by people in government who hold too much power and not enough common sense and that it’s time for energetic and effective leadership for Maine at a national level.

“I think people across the district are looking for a new generation of leaders. I think age is important. Its time for our generation to truly take accountability for what’s going on in our country. We’re not always going to agree on the issues, but I think its our generation’s time to stand up,” Theriault said.

Theriault will face Maine Rep. Mike Soboleski and Robert Cross in the Republican primary.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Robert Ireland
Former Maine corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates being held on $5,000 bail
Kiya
Furry Friends at 4: Kiya
Oakland fire destroys home and displaces five people
Oakland fire destroys home and displaces five people
Gavel
Man taken into custody in Miss. brought back to Maine to face murder charges