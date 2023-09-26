Former NASCAR driver launches bid for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

FORT KENT, Maine - Current Maine State Representative and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault launched his campaign Monday for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Theriault, who was born and raised in Fort Kent, is hoping to unseat Rep. Jared Golden in 2024.

Following his NASCAR career, he was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2022, representing much of the St. John Valley.

In launching his campaign, he says he is committed to making Maine’s 2nd Congressional District a better place for working-class Mainers to live. He says regular Mainers are being priced out and attacked by people in government who hold too much power and not enough common sense and that it’s time for energetic and effective leadership for Maine at a national level.

“I think people across the district are looking for a new generation of leaders. I think age is important. Its time for our generation to truly take accountability for what’s going on in our country. We’re not always going to agree on the issues, but I think its our generation’s time to stand up,” Theriault said.

Theriault will face Maine Rep. Mike Soboleski and Robert Cross in the Republican primary.

