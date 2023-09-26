Former Maine corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates being held on $5,000 bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Penobscot County Corrections officer that was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two female inmates is being held on five thousand dollars bail.

48-year-old Robert Ireland of Old Town was arrested Friday morning and is facing two counts of gross sexual assault and trafficking of tobacco in an adult correctional facility.

Early last week, correctional supervisors say they received information from an inmate, stating that Ireland was bringing electronic smoking devices and other contraband into the jail.

During the court appearance, the District Attorney’s office said that Ireland had been using his position of power to take advantage of female inmates in the jail.

The sheriff’s office says within 12 hours of receiving the information Ireland was fired.

We’re told he was hired in July and had only been working in the cell block since August.

Ireland is being held at Piscataquis County Jail.

