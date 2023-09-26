Farmington man accused of sexually assaulting woman, threatening to kill her

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 36-year-old Richard Simpson was arrested for aggravated domestic violence assault, gross sexual assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime last week.

Franklin County District attorneys reviewed the file and added an additional charge of domestic violence assault.

According to an affidavit obtained by the newspaper, police responded to a domestic disturbance last week at Blueberry Hill apartment.

The victim’s father was told that Simpson strangled and try to kill the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she told staff that Simpson had hit and choked her multiple times and she thought she was going to die.

The victims also says she was sexually assaulted.

Simpson had also allegedly harmed himself and made the victim record a video falsely stating that she had assaulted him to protect him from being charged with a crime.

Simpson is currently being held at Franklin County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.