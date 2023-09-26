Boy remains hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool, police say

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Police say the 4-year-old boy seriously injured after he went missing from his preschool in Hampden is still in the hospital.

Authorities were called to Highland Preschool on the Kennebec Road just before noon on Monday.

Hampden’s Public Safety Director Chris Bailey tells TV5 by the time they arrived at the school, staff had found the boy.

He was given medical attention at the scene then taken to the hospital.

Police did not say how the boy was seriously injured.

TV5 has reached out to authorities several times in an effort to get more information surrounding the circumstances of Monday’s events. Chief Bailey says he will not provide the details of how the boy was injured.

We spoke with psychologist Dr. David Prescott about what happened at the Hampden preschool.

He said people are likely struggling processing the ordeal - talking about your feelings is a big help.

“We know for most people, it’s a good idea, it sounds simple, but just to talk to somebody that you care about, don’t keep it all inside. So I think that is helpful. When I say talk about it, its more let’s talk about how some of the feelings and emotions you have, how awful it feels. I think it’s less helpful to get into the speculation at this point. We all want to know what happened so we can prevent a tragedy like that, but as I understand that, at this point, we really don’t. So talk about the feelings. And let’s, let’s wait a little to try to talk about the causes and solutions if you will,” Prescott said.

Prescott added that sometimes focusing on a task like reviewing your safety plans or protocols as a family or a business following events like this can help put people at ease.

