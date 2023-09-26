Bangor jeweler welcomes Singer Estate Collection

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor jeweler gave customers a chance to browse the collections of some well-known celebrities Tuesday.

”How often do you get to try on something that Elvis has worn, or Betty White has worn, you know what I mean? So that’s super cool,” said Aaron James, owner of Designs by Aaron.

A ring from Elvis, earrings once worn by Betty White, and Michael Jackson’s necklace. Those were just some of the pieces in the Singer Estate Collection displayed at Designs by Aaron in Downtown Bangor on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing to be able to even have the chance to see some of them in person, let alone touch them in person,” said Kelly Bayne, sales representative at the store.

This is the second year the store has welcomed the collection, and it is definitely drawing a crowd. Though the store doesn’t specialize in historic pieces, the owners and customers have been fascinated by the various styles and craftsmanship within the collection.

“It’s been our motto not to carry the same thing you’re going to see everywhere else and with estate jewelry some of the stuff is over 100 years old. So this stuff isn’t being made anymore so it’s really one of a kind and unique and it has a history which is very interesting to us and our customers as well,” stated Aaron James.

While celebrity-owned pieces have brought many through the door, Art Deco and Victorian pieces have also piqued some interest.

“You can’t help but to walk around this collection and see something new every single lap you take. You are going to find something to fall in love with,” said Arikka James, Designs by Aaron.

While most came to look, some customers took a few pieces home with them.

“There is quite a variety in the pricing of the pieces here. Prices start at about $500, and they’re gonna go up from there. I know I’ve seen a ring here for upwards of $50,000,” said Arikka.

A collection as remarkable as this one can’t stay too long with Tuesday being the only day it was on display. The shop is looking into bringing in more high-profile collections and is also eager to bring the Singer collection back next year.

“We’ve been very busy. There’s some very happy customers out there right now. We’re halfway through the day.” said Aaron

